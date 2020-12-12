All districts reports fewer than 100 COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

12 December 2020 22:11 IST

3 deaths take toll to 7,052; tally at 8,75,205

Andhra Pradesh reported three COVID deaths and 510 new infections in the past day as of Saturday morning. The toll increased to 7,052 and the infection tally increased to 8,75,205.

Each of the three new deaths were reported from Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts, while the overall death rate remains at 0.81%.

Meanwhile, 665 patients recovered in the past day taking the total number of recoveries till date to 8,62,895. The recovery rate stands at 98.59% and the number of active cases in the State slightly came down to 5,078.

The number of samples being tested daily has increased over the past few days, and in the last 24 hours, 67,495 samples with a daily positivity rate of 0.75% were tested. So far, 1.07 crore samples were tested and their positivity rate was 8.13%.

The total number of samples tested in the State is now more than 20% of the 5.34 crore population as the tests per million ratio crossed two lakh mark and reached 2,01,631 a day ago.

While all the districts reported less than 100 new cases, Chittoor reported highest single-day tally of 89 new infections. Krishna reported 82 new infections, Guntur reported 74 and West Godavari reported 60 new infections. The other districts which reported not more than 50 new infections include East Godavari (47), Prakasam (34), Kurnool (22), Kadapa (21), Visakhapatnam (18), Anantapur (17), Vizianagaram (17), Nellore (17) and Srikakulam (12).

The district COVID tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,947), West Godavari (93,286), Chittoor (84,742), Guntur (73,875), Prakasam (61,763), Nellore (61,753), Kurnool (60,376), Visakhapatnam (58,613), Kadapa (54,629), Krishna (46,625), Srikakulam (45,683) and Vizianagaram (40,849).

Krishna (889), Guntur (825), East Godavari (650) and Chittoor (488) together have more than 56% of the total active cases in the State. The remaining nine districts have less than 44% active cases. Vizianagaram has lowest number of active cases as 89 and was only district with less than 100 active cases currently.