All districts report less than 100 COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 23:04 IST

Six more deaths take toll 14,339

The State reported six more deaths and 396 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative toll to 14,339 and tally to 20,63,177.

The number of active cases came down to 5,222 as 566 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,43,616 and 99.05% respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of the 40,855 samples tested was 0.97%, the lowest in the past seven months. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.92 crore tests conducted was 7.06%.

Krishna reported two more deaths in the past day, while Guntur, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported one death each.

All the districts reported less than a hundred infections in the past day. Chittoor reported 94 infections, while Guntur reported 61 and Krishna reported 56. They are followed by Visakhapatnam (34), East Godavari (33), West Godavari (32), Prakasam (20), Nellore (19), Srikakulam (15), Vizianagaram (12), Kadapa (11), Anantapur (5) and Kurnool (4).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,93,201), Chittoor (2,46,346), West Godavari (1,78,801), Guntur (1,77,746), Anantapur (1,57,797), Visakhapatnam (1,57,467), Nellore (1,46,211), Prakasam (1,38,370), Kurnool (1,24,114), Srikakulam (1,22,948), Krishna (1,18,858), Kadapa (1,15,516) and Vizianagaram (82,907).