Andhra Pradesh

All districts report less than 100 COVID cases

A youngster reacts as she gets a jab of COVID vaccine at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The State reported six more deaths and 396 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative toll to 14,339 and tally to 20,63,177.

The number of active cases came down to 5,222 as 566 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,43,616 and 99.05% respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of the 40,855 samples tested was 0.97%, the lowest in the past seven months. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.92 crore tests conducted was 7.06%.

Krishna reported two more deaths in the past day, while Guntur, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported one death each.

All the districts reported less than a hundred infections in the past day. Chittoor reported 94 infections, while Guntur reported 61 and Krishna reported 56. They are followed by Visakhapatnam (34), East Godavari (33), West Godavari (32), Prakasam (20), Nellore (19), Srikakulam (15), Vizianagaram (12), Kadapa (11), Anantapur (5) and Kurnool (4).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,93,201), Chittoor (2,46,346), West Godavari (1,78,801), Guntur (1,77,746), Anantapur (1,57,797), Visakhapatnam (1,57,467), Nellore (1,46,211), Prakasam (1,38,370), Kurnool (1,24,114), Srikakulam (1,22,948), Krishna (1,18,858), Kadapa (1,15,516) and Vizianagaram (82,907).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 11:04:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/all-districts-report-less-than-100-covid-cases/article37144507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY