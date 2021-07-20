All districts in A.P. report fewer than 500 new COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

20 July 2021 23:51 IST

24 deaths reportes in last 24 hours, toll touches 13,178

COVID-19 claimed 24 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 2,498 new infections were reported across the State. The death toll reached 13,178 with a mortality rate of 0.68% and the cumulative tally increased to 19,44,222.

The recovery rate remains at 98.10% with a total of 19,07,201 recoveries including 2,201 recoveries in the past day. The number of active cases slightly increased to 23,843.

The daily positivity rate of the 88,149 samples tested in the past day was 2.83% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.37 crore was 8.19%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor reported five deaths while Prakasam reported four and Nellore and West Godavari reported three each. Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur reported two deaths each and Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa reported one death each. Three districts reported no death in the past day.

All the districts reported less than 500 new infections each, as East Godavari reported 481 infections in the past day. It was followed by Prakasam (336), West Godavari (326), Krishna (263), Chittoor (245), Nellore (233), Guntur (181), Visakhapatnam (191), Anantapur (73), Kadapa (68), Srikakulam (56), Vizianagaram (56) and Kurnool (24).

More than one-third of the State's active cases were in East Godavari (4,421) and Prakasam (3,044), while Kadapa, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kurnool together have only 10.7% active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,73,914), Chittoor (2,27,593), West Godavari (1,67,812), Guntur (1,66,412), Anantapur (1,55,687), Visakhapatnam (1,51,257), Nellore (1,31,874), Prakasam (1,27,125), Kurnool (1,22,926), Srikakulam (1,20,035), Kadapa (1,09,244), Krishna (1,06,289) and Vizianagaram (81,159).