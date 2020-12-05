All districts report fewer than 100 COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

Only four deaths reported in the State; no deaths recorded in 10 districts

Andhra Pradesh witnessed four more deaths and 630 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The tally increased to 8,71,305 and the toll reached 7,024 with a death rate of 0.81%.

Two of the new deaths were reported in Krishna district, which has the highest death rate, and one each was reported in Chittoor and Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, 882 patients have recovered in the past day taking the recovery rate to 98.49% and the total recoveries to 8,58,115. There are 6,166 patients undergoing treatment currently in the State.

Only 57,132 samples were tested in the past day and their positivity rate was 1.10%, while the overall positivity rate of 1.035 crore samples tested remains at 8.42%. The tests per million ratio reached 1.93 lakh.

All the districts reported less than 100 new infections. Krishna which reported the highest number of new deaths also reported the highest number of new infections in the past day. The district-wise new infection tallies are as follows: Krishna (97), West Godavari (90), Chittoor (89), Guntur (85), Visakhapatnam (64), Visakhpatnam (40), Prakasam (35), Nellore (32), Anantapur (29), Kadapa (28), Vizianagaram (24), Srikakulam (12) and Kurnool (5).

Recovery rate in Vizianagaram crossed 99%, and it has only 153 active cases and 236 deaths. Ten other districts have more than 98% recovery rate while Guntur has 97.87% recovery rate. Krishna has the least recovery rate at 96.12%.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,612), West Godavari (92,860), Chittoor (84,161), Guntur (73,283), Anantapur (66,825), Prakasam (61,593), Nellore (61,586), Kurnool (60,287), Visakhapatnam (58,423), Kadapa (54,485), Krishna (45,992), Srikakulam (45,537) and Vizianagaram (40,766).