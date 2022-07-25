All crest gates lifted as inflows into Prakasam Barrage increase

Flood gushing from the Prakasam Barrage with the Irrigation department officials raising 72 gates on Sunday. Krishna river has been receiving huge inflows due to incessant rains for the last two days. G.N. RAO | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

All the crest gates of Prakasam Barrage across the Krishna River were lifted to discharge about 70,000 cusecs of flood water following the rise in inflows on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the inflow at the barrage was about 35,000 cusecs and then it increased to 78,096 cusecs by noon on Sunday. By 3 pm., the flood inflow and outflow reached 97,647 cusecs and it came down to 69,266 cusecs by 5 pm.

Much of the flood water was discharged into the sea while the rest was released into the canals. As many as 30 gates were lifted to two feet and 40 gates were lifted to one foot.

As of 8 pm the water level in the reservoir was 17.39 metres against the maximum water level of 18.3 metres.