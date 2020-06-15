‘All COVID protocols will be followed at SSC examination centres’

Minister for Human Resources Development A. Suresh has asked the officials to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to at SSC examination centres.
“The government will conduct the examinations from July 10 to July 15 by taking all precautionary measures,” said Mr. Suresh, during a review meeting with the education officials, on Monday. “Each examination hall should be occupied by not more than 10 to 12 students. Sanitisers and thermal scanners should be provided to each examination centre,” a release quoted Mr. Suresh as saying.
The Minister also interacted with the parents’ committee members, Mandal Education Officers, representatives of teachers’ associations and others.
He asked teachers and parents to sensitise their wards about the spread of coronavirus and the precautions.
Bus services
Free bus services would be provided to students living in containment zones to reach the examination centres.
The Intermediate supplementary examinations would be conducted from July 11 to July 18 in the State, he added.
Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadhrudu., Directorate of Government Examinations director A. Subba Reddy and others took part in the meeting.
