All calculations of Opposition about forthcoming elections will go wrong, asserts Rajnath Singh

February 27, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bag at least 370 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming general elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that all the opinions and calculations of the opposition parties will be proved wrong and that the NDA will form the government at the Centre for the third time in a row.

Mr. Singh interacted with the BJP cadres at the booth level in Eluru and addressed the party’s core committee meeting in Vijayawada on February 27 (Tuesday).

“The Opposition parties are claiming that the Modi government will not come to power again. Not just this time, the BJP will form the goverment at the Centre for the fourth time as well,” he said.

The Union Minister listed the achievements of the NDA government. “Though Chandrayan 1, and 2 failed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the scientists, and Chandrayan 3 was a grand success. We are preparing to launch Gaganyan and Chandrayan, but the Congress has been failing to launch Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Training his guns on the YSRCP, Mr. Singh alleged that the present government had no intentions to develop the State. “The YSRCP government is not utilising the Central funds in the desired fashion. The Central government helped Andhra Pradesh with inflows of investments into the ports and highway sectors. Despite getting ₹4,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the State government could not provide drinking water to the poor,” he said.

He alleged that the land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia were ruling the roost during the YSRCP’s tenure.

“None had thought of the Polavaram project, a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh, until Mr. Modi focussed on it,” said Mr. Singh, adding that the project would be completed only if the BJP came to power in the State.

He advised the BJP booth-level workers to visit beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes. “Every voter should know about the development achieved during the Modi rule. Around 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years. The Central government has provided housing and toilets to 1 crore people from poor financial backgrounds. Medical facilities have been extended to them, and financial assistance was given to petty traders. The voter should understand that only BJP government can eradicate corruption, ensure flow of investments, and development of the State,” he said.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari and party leaders were present.

