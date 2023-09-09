HamberMenu
All buses on roads now: APSRTC official

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation suspended bus operations in the early hours, on September 9, in the wake of tension that gripped parts of the State after the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

September 09, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) which suspended bus operations in the early hours of Saturday (September 9) in the wake of tension that gripped parts of the State after the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, restored all bus operations by 10 a.m.

Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates | Former CM held in ₹550 crore Skill Development Corporation fraud case, says State Police

“We stopped operating buses at the advice of the Police Department which feared possible damage to them. Till 8 a.m., we operated only around 25% of the fleet of our buses but restored the operations fully by 10 a.m.,” said the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) A. Koteswara Rao.

