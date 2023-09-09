All buses on roads now: APSRTC official

September 09, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) which suspended bus operations in the early hours of Saturday (September 9) in the wake of tension that gripped parts of the State after the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, restored all bus operations by 10 a.m.

“We stopped operating buses at the advice of the Police Department which feared possible damage to them. Till 8 a.m., we operated only around 25% of the fleet of our buses but restored the operations fully by 10 a.m.,” said the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) A. Koteswara Rao.