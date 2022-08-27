All building construction works will be completed in time, says NTR Collector
NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that all the building construction works taken up in the district would completed within the stipulated time and all arrangements for the same were made.
Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister K.S. Jawahar Reddy held a review meeting with the District Collectors on Saturday on the construction works. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that 268 secretariats were sanctioned in the district and the construction of 148 of them was completed, while of the 260 Rythu Bharosa Kendram buildings sanctioned 74 were constructed.
Similarly, 51 out of 239 YSR Health Clinic buildings were constructed and 17 are in the finishing stage, Mr. Rao said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.