All beneficiaries will get ration, assures Minister

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao said that every ration card holder in the State would receive ration.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister said that in the next two to three days, ration would be supplied to all beneficiaries.

“People were seen standing in queues at ration shops from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the wake of the countrywide lockdown. It takes time to weigh dal, sugar, and rice for every beneficiary, which is why the dealers are able to distribute ration to only 20 people in an hour. The ration shops will remain open until the last beneficiary receives the ration. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered providing of ration without the need for taking fingerprints,” Mr. Rao said.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his partymen are trying to defame village volunteers who are working hard under adverse conditions. Those who mocked village volunteers in the past are now asking why volunteers are not delivering ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries,” Mr. Rao said.

The door delivery system which was launched in Srikakulam should have been implemented across the State by August. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government is continuing with the existing system, the Minister said.

The volunteers are busy with fighting the pandemic. They are working with the health department and surveying every house on a day-to-day basis, he said.