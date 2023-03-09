ADVERTISEMENT

All arrangements made in Bapatla for Council elections on March 13

March 09, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

90% of voter slips distributed; 400 govt. staff and 600 police personnel to be deployed for election work, says Collector

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Bapatla district Collector K. Vijaya Krishnan and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal have said that all arrangements have been made for the Legislative Council elections scheduled on March 13. 

At a press conference at the Collector office on Thursday, Ms. Vijaya Krishnan urged the voters to exercise their right in a free and fair manner. 

Twenty-two candidates were in fray for the Chittoor-Nellore-Prakasam graduates constituency which had 26,390 voters from 13 mandals in Bapatla district, the Collector said. 

So far, 90% of voter slips had been distributed. A general holiday had been declared for the voters working with the State and Union governments on the polling day and the same was applicable for private sector employees, she said.

The district administration had deployed 400 officers along with 600 police personnel for election work besides arranging 13 flying squads and six statistical surveillance teams. The election material would be distributed to the respective authorities on March 12. Internet-enabled cameras were installed for effective monitoring of the election process. 

Liquor shops would remain closed on the election day. Two very sensitive and seven sensitive polling stations were identified in the district where special enforcement teams would be deployed, the Collector explained.

At all the polling stations, basic facilities like toilets, drinking water, electricity, first aid and emergency services would be arranged.

