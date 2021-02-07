All arrangements inplace for President’s visit

CHITTOOR

07 February 2021 00:55 IST

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the one-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Madanapalle, scheduled on Sunday.

According to a press release, the President would fly from Bengaluru airport in a special IAF helicopter and arrive at the helipad at Madanapalle on Sunday afternoon. He will proceed to the Satsang Ashram campus on the outskirts, where he will lay stones for Bharatiya Yoga Centre and Swasthya Hospital, besides launching a plantation drive on the campus.

At 3.40 p.m., the President will reach the helipad at Peepal Grove School in Sadum mandal, where he will launch a plantation drive, before interacting with the students and teachers. He will fly back to Bengaluru airport at 4.50 p.m.

District Collector Hari Narayanan and Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar inspected the venues at Madanapalle division.