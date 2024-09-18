GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All arrangements for implementing new sand guidelines completed in Sri Sathya Sai district: Collector

T.S. Chetan informs that individuals will now be required to apply online for free sand, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process

Updated - September 18, 2024 07:16 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector T.S. Chetan addressing a review meeting on sand policy guidelines at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday.

Collector T.S. Chetan addressing a review meeting on sand policy guidelines at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday.

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T.S. Chetan announced that all arrangements for the State government’s free sand supply programme at the Collectorate’s mini-conference hall have been completed on Wednesday (September 18).

Mr. Chetan, along with Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, and Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasulu reviewed the online application process in the district. He emphasised the implementation of the new guidelines for the online application and distribution of free sand, as per the State government’s directives. Individuals will now be required to apply online for free sand, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process, he informed.

Moreover, the registration of vehicles for transporting sand within the district was mandated to be completed by Wednesday evening to prevent the illegal transportation of sand. Mr. Chetan highlighted the provision of training for digital assistants in the village/ward secretariats, who will subsequently train staff members on the new system.

He further stated that only vehicles equipped with GPS and registered with the Department of Mines will be permitted to transport sand. Stringent monitoring measures, including the presence of officials and specific vehicle loading regulations have been implemented.

It was also specified that sand would be supplied from designated stockyards in Mudigubba and Tadimarri mandals. Officials from the PBC dam the in neighbouring Pulivendula of Kadapa district, the Water Resource department, Special Enforcement Bureau, Rural Water Works, Revenue, Police, and Transport departments were present.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.