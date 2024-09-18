All arrangements for implementing new sand guidelines completed in Sri Sathya Sai district: Collector

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T.S. Chetan announced that all arrangements for the State government’s free sand supply programme at the Collectorate’s mini-conference hall have been completed on Wednesday (September 18).

Mr. Chetan, along with Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, and Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasulu reviewed the online application process in the district. He emphasised the implementation of the new guidelines for the online application and distribution of free sand, as per the State government’s directives. Individuals will now be required to apply online for free sand, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process, he informed.

Moreover, the registration of vehicles for transporting sand within the district was mandated to be completed by Wednesday evening to prevent the illegal transportation of sand. Mr. Chetan highlighted the provision of training for digital assistants in the village/ward secretariats, who will subsequently train staff members on the new system.

He further stated that only vehicles equipped with GPS and registered with the Department of Mines will be permitted to transport sand. Stringent monitoring measures, including the presence of officials and specific vehicle loading regulations have been implemented.

It was also specified that sand would be supplied from designated stockyards in Mudigubba and Tadimarri mandals. Officials from the PBC dam the in neighbouring Pulivendula of Kadapa district, the Water Resource department, Special Enforcement Bureau, Rural Water Works, Revenue, Police, and Transport departments were present.