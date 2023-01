January 01, 2023 06:12 am | Updated 06:12 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Sri Bhramambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam in Srisailam has cancelled all Arjitha Sevas at the temple from Saturday to Monday night in anticipation of a heavy inflow of pilgrims during the weekend on account of the New Year Day(Sunday) and Mukkoti Ekadasi(Monday), Executive Officer S. Lavanna said in a release.

At present, general darshan is taking six hours and special darshan 4 hours.