All applications seeking pension will be re-examined: Botcha

The State government has decided to re-examine all the applications seeking pension and disburse the amount to those eligible.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat near here on Friday, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said there were 4.16 lakh pensioners who had been declared as ineligible.

“We will take five days to re-examine the applications. If they are found to be eligible, pension will be disbursed to them from next month. The ward / village volunteers will disburse pension to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. We are happy with the overwhelming response to our initiative,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

The Minister said that 8,900 people were found ineligible for pension as they were consuming more than 300 units of electricity. “At the same time, the government has included 6.46 lakh people in the eligibility list,” he added.

“This apart, we have included in the eligibility list 31,690 people suffering from various ailments. In cases where there are joint families and joint metres, we will re-examine them,” said the Minister.

Dig at TDP

Later, Mr. Satyanarayana lashed out at the Opposition saying that the TDP was in such a desperate condition that it was not able to digest any good done to the common man.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is making baseless allegations against the government,” the Minister said.

Finding fault with the criticism over the KIA Motors issue, he said the company had issued a clarification that it was not moving out of Andhra Pradesh.