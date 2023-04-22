All AP-Genco thermal power plants to be equipped with FGD systems in the coming years 

April 22, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP-Genco has embarked on a major pollution control drive by getting Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems installed at its Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) in a phased manner, starting with the new 800-MW unit of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) near Vijayawada.

As on April 22, the tender documents for the proposed FGD system at NTTPS have been submitted for judicial preview in tune with the State’s policy to ensure that all infrastructure projects including PPPs (whose value exceeds ₹100 crore) are in conformity with procedures, rules and guidelines prescribed by both the State and Central governments from time to time for optimum utilisation of resources.

Next in the pipeline are FGD systems at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Krishnapatnam and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) situated near Proddatur in Kadapa district, tenders for which will also be put through the judicial review process.

According to official sources, the AP-Genco invited tenders for the provision of engineering consultancy services for installing FGD systems for three 210 - MW units of RTPP, and it (Genco) is said to be going ahead with FGD systems for all the three 800 - MW units of SDSTPS.

With this, all the government power utilities in Andhra Pradesh (AP) will be equipped with the FGD technology that will eliminate sulfur from flue gas to mitigate the environmental hazard caused by the emissions.

The FGD systems are an expensive proposition (it is estimated that an investment of nearly ₹0.67 crore is required per MW) but are considered essential to make the exhaust flue gas less harmful.

The installation of FGD systems has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change a few years ago to ensure that sulfur dioxide emissions from the stacks are within permissible limits but the States are given enough time to cope with the huge financial burden (entailed by FGD systems) and the magnitude of the task on hand.

As on date, the flue gas is being conditioned through ammonia dosing which is a proven technique to bring down the suspended particulate matter in the air as an ad - hoc measure in the run - up to the installation of FGD systems.