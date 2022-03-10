All Andhra Pradesh students brought back safely from Ukraine, says official

17 students, 11 of them from Telangana, scheduled to board flight on Thursday night

The Ukraine task force team constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure safe evacuation of students stranded in the war-hit Ukraine has said that it has finally come to the end of the repatriation process.

According to Ahmed Babu, CEO of the State Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and member of the Ukraine task force team, 769 of the 770 Telugu students whose database is available with the government have been brought back home.

“As per our information, all students have reached the safe confines of their homes, while a few in the last batch are in the transit,” he said, adding that only one student willingly stayed back at his relative’s house in Poland. “However, he is out of war-hit zone,” he said.

In what is seen as the last batch of students leaving Ukraine, 17 students, 11 of them from Telangana, who were trapped in Sumy, are scheduled to board a flight on Thursday night. They include Kodali Noel Theophilus from Vijayawada, Shaik Ahmed from Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Talari Sai Tej from Anantapur district, Kadiri Charan Simha from Anantapur, Vujjuru Prabhudas from Yanam (Puducherry) and Duppala Sai Preetham from Sujathanagar in Visakhapatnam.

The 11 students from Telangana include Shivani Velimineti from Uppal in Hyderabad, P. Sandra George from Mancherial, Chilukuri Nandana Reddy from Siddipet, Ande Ravali from Bellampally, B. Sai Kumar from Uppal, S. Mohammed Abdul Mateen and Abdul Rawoof from Narayanpet, Mohammed Nizamuddin Aman from Nizamabad, Shaik Mohammed Danish from Tolichowki, Mohammed Abdul and Mohammed Qamarul Nouman from Bandlaguda.