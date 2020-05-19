Andhra Pradesh

All activities outside containment zones will be allowed: Collector

‘Revised list of containment zones will be announced on Wednesday’

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that all activities as per the State government guidelines can be carried out outside the containment zones in the Krishna district hereafter.

In a release, Mr. Imtiaz said that there are 42 containment zones in the district and 20 of them are in Vijayawada.

On Wednesday, some of the containment zones which are dormant will be denotified by the local authorities, he said.

Shops and other establishments except malls, jewellery stores and others as per the guidelines could be opened during the timings that will be announced by the local Revenue Divisional Officers and Municipal Commissioners.

