All 24 Ministers in Andhra Pradesh submit their resignation to Jagan

April 07, 2022 21:00 IST

April 07, 2022 21:00 IST

‘All of them put in papers happily and voluntarily’

All the 24 Ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately after Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The resignations have been necessiated as Mr. Jagan had announced at the time of forming the Government that the Cabinet would be reconstituted after two and a half years to give an opportunity to others. The current Cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019, and was supposed to be in office till December 8, 2021. For a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cabinet reorganisation was put off even past the due date.

Later, speaking to reporters, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister had already said that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle after two and half years. Every Minister submitted their resignation happily and voluntarily, he said.

Ministers coming out of block-1 at Secretariat after attending cabinet meeting chaired by Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. They submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Mr. Satyanarayana said it was the prerogative of the party president to delegate the responsibilities. It was also his decision and prerogative to continue the existing Ministers or select new Ministers. Even though serving as a Mminister, he or she should work as an election team. Everyone would strive for the victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections, he said.

Some may continue

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said there was a possibility that a few Ministers would continue in the new Cabinet also. The Chief Minister would decide who should continue. Based on their experience, some of the existing Ministers would be retained, he said, adding, “More than us, it was the Chief Minister who felt bad for asking our resignations. However every one submitted their resignations wholeheartedly.”

To a question, he said that there were no chances that he would be retained in the Cabinet after the reshuffle/reconstitution.

Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said that everyone submitted their resignations happily. He, however, said that he was not aware of the Ministers who would be continued after the reshuffle.

The Council of Ministers would be reconstituted at Amaravati on April 11. It is learnt that in the Cabinet reshuffle, only four of the incumbent Ministers were expected to retain their positions. Mr. Jagan would submit the final list of new Ministers to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan before April 9. The new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet may also continue with the system of five Deputy Chief Ministers.