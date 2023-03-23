HamberMenu
All 175 MLAs cast votes in MLC election well before closing time in Andhra Pradesh

The voting by MLAs who switched loyalties set off intense speculation on the likely outcome of the poll.

March 23, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy casting his vote under the MLA quota in the MLC election at Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 23, 2023. Photo Special Arrangement

The election of seven members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota began at the Assembly committee hall on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. as per schedule and was over well before the closing time (4 p.m.).

By 2.30 p.m., all 175 MLAs including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and seven dissident MLAs (two YSR Congress Party, four TDP and the lone MLA from Jana Sena Party) cast their votes. 

Seven YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates are in the fray for as many vacancies while the TDP sprang a last minute surprise by fielding Vijayawada former mayor P. Anuradha as a candidate. 

The YSRCP candidates are Marri Rajasekhar, Penmatsa Suryanarayana Raju, Pothula Sunitha; Kola Guruvulu; Bommi Israel; Jayamangala Venkataramana and Ch. Yesuratnam. 

