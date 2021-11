Tirumala

17 November 2021 01:10 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to close the twin footpaths leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hill for two days on November 17 and 18.

The decision was taken following a cyclone alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department which predicted heavy rains for the State.

