Alipiri echoes with ‘Go Back Jagan’ slogans

Slogans such as ‘Go back Jagan’ and ‘Save Tirumala’ echoed across Alipiri, considered the entry point to Tirumala hills, here on Thursday, with members of various Hindu organisations staging demonstrations ahead of the proposed visit of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the wake of the allegations of adulterated ghee meant for making the ‘Srivari Prasadams’, several seers, accompanied by right-wing leaders and various professionals, gathered at Garuda circle in Alipiri and protested against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, holding him responsible for the events that unfolded.

Members in the demonstration also blamed Mr. Jagan for the scores of alleged instances of violation of the established systems at the Tirumala temple, including the declaration form to be signed by non-Hindus before entering the temple, which he himself had violated.

Meanwhile, B. Ramachandra Yadav of Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) Party announced a ‘Tirumala Parirakshana Padayatra’ on September 27 (Friday) along with seers and savants, including Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt pontiff Sri Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar, Mahant Kalyan Dasji Maharaj of Hanuman Mutt (Ayodhya), Sri Paripoornananda Swamy of Sri Peetham (Kakinada), Sri Adidandi Shakti Bhagavati Maharaj of Trishakti Mantrashrama and Krishna Yadavananda Swami of Yadava Guru Peetham (Karnataka).

The ‘padayatra’ will begin at Punganur after offering prayers at Hanumantarayadinne Hanuman temple. From Punganur, the procession will reach Tirupati via Chowdepalle, Somala, Sadum, Kallur, Rompicherla cross and Srinivasa Mangapuram. A ‘Metlotsavam’ (festival of steps) will be conducted at Alipiri before the seers embark on a holy trek to Tirumala on September 30.

The seers put forth seven demands before the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management, including a ban on liquor and meat outlets in 2 km radius from Sri Govindaraja temple and Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple, public audit of the TTD’s revenue and expenditure for every three months, removal of the ‘VIP culture’ in front of Lord Venkateswara, ban on recruiting non-Hindus in the TTD services and establishment of a dairy at Tirumala hills to prevent recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.