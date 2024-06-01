ADVERTISEMENT

Alert sounded in Andhra Pradesh as exit polls to be released today

Updated - June 01, 2024 02:51 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 02:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police extern criminals, conduct flag marches and mock drills as part of preparedness measures for the exit poll results which will be declared after 6 p.m. on Saturday

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police conducting a mock operation to ensure enforcement of law and order, as part of preparedness measures ahead of the declaration of exit poll results, in Machilipatnam on Friday.

Police stepped up security across the State as exit polls are set to be released after completion of the seventh phase of polling, on the evening of June 1 (Saturday).

Various organisations, poll analysts, independent bodies and media organisations will announce their exit polls after 6 p.m. on Saturday, after the conclusion of the final phase of elections.

“There may be chances of violence once the exit polls are announced. An alert has been sounded across the State and instructions have been issued to maintain visible policing and intensify patrolling,” a senior police officer said.

Police conducted coordination meetings with leaders of various political parties, community elders and members of peace committees and appealed to them to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

Many history- and rowdy-sheeters were bound over and the criminals were externed as a precautionary measure. People were requested not to post provocative messages on social media groups.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said that 16 persons were arrested, 3,524 vehicles have been seized and Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), Duty Paid Liquor (DPL) and fermented jaggery wash has been seized in huge quantities during the cordon and search operations across the State on Saturday.

“Mock operations and flag marches were conducted at village-level. Police issued warnings through public addressing systems and warned of stern action if any person resorts to violence,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Consumption of liquor at open places will draw stringent action, Mr. Nayeem Asmi said.

In Vijayawada, the Central Armed Police Forces, Civil and Armed Reserve personnel conducted a flag march at Jaggaiahpet, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and other places.

