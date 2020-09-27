Alert sounded as rivulets in spate

Residents, including Naidu, whose houses located on river bund issued notices

Officials of the Revenue Department and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) have appealed to villagers not to cross rivulets and streams which are in spate.

Owing to continuous downpour in the catchment areas for the last few days, many streams were overflowing in the forests in the Agency area, said the officials on Sunday and cautioned the villagers not to travel on small and manual boats.

Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana said that road communication to many habitations was cut off as the rivulets were overflowing on the causeways. Medicines, groceries and other essentials were kept ready in the villages in wake of heavy rainfall prediction, he said.

Transportation was cut off to Madapuram, Tekuru, Gaddapalli, Paidakulamamidi, Tatakurugommu, Paidipaka and other habitations as flood water was overflowing on the low-level bridge at Kothur village.

Krishna water level rising

Irrigation and Revenue officials sounded alert as the flood level in the Krishna River was raising on Sunday. Police were deployed along the river bund.

Flood water entered some temples, ashrams, agriculture fields, houses and other buildings located on the river bund in Krishna and Guntur districts.

Revenue officials served notices on the residents and ashram managements, including Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrbabu Naidu whose residence was located on the river bund at Undavalli in Guntur district.

“We evacuated the children staying in Chiguru campus, being run by a private NGO, some residents from the buildings located on the river bund. Pickets were posted at Seethanagaram and other villages,” said Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) R.N. Ammi Reddy.

Krishna district SP M. Ravindranath Babu said that police pickets were posted in the villages located on the river bund.

Residents in Jaggaiahpeta, Kanchikacherla, Challapalli, Mopidevi, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka and Koduru mandals were alerted. Villagers were cautioned against going near the river and grazing cattle on the bund, the SP said.