Alert sounded as Godavari region faces flood threat for the third time in two months

Published - September 04, 2024 06:58 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

Chintoor Agency sounded caution as officials issue first warning at Bhadrachalam in Telangana; at Dowleswaram, 6.2 lakh cusecs released into the sea and 1,800 causes into the delta canals

T Appala Naidu
Joint Collector T. Nishanthi overseeing the precautionary measures to be taken, at an island in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

With the officials issuing the first flood warning as the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Telangana touched 43 feet on September 4 (Wednesday) afternoon, alert was sounded in the Chintoor Agency area located downstream the river in Andhra Pradesh.

The Godavari flood is the third within two months.

“The floodwater level at Bhadrachalam was 43 feet at 12.58 p.m. on September 4. The first flood warning has been issued. All the flood duty officers have been alerted in the Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district,“ said Chintoor Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat in a release.

Tribals inhabiting the Agency area were alerted to the possibility of floods, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department, in a release, said the inflow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) across the Godavari at Dowleswaram was rising.

“More than 6.2 lakh cusecs of floodwater is being released into the sea and 1,800 causes into the canals in the Godavari delta,” the release added.

The first flood warning at Dowleswaram would be issued once the inflows touch the 10 lakh-cusec mark.

