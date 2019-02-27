Alert sounded across State

An alert has been sounded in the State post Surgical Strikes-2 across the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday. Security has been enhanced at all major points on the coasts.

The State has been put on alert, particularly at all ports, airports, railway and bus stations and on the State borders. Intelligence sleuths have been instructed to keep a watch on the movements of suspects.

Police and the public have been asked to be cautious over the possible attacks of terrorist sympathisers in Andhra Pradesh , as the militants may resort to bloodshed in public places in retaliation to the surgical strikes.

Surveillance

Intelligence officials have been monitoring the movements of the banned terrorist groups and their affiliated organisations, especially their online activities, according to officials.

Security has been enhanced at all vital installations, an intelligence officer said.

“Police were instructed to keep a vigil through e-surveillance at cinema halls, bus and railway stations and all other public places,” an officer said.

Intelligence sleuths were asked to track the movements of those who were arrested earlier and facing trials for having links with suspected terrorist groups and step up security at the jails where the terrorists, militants and their sympathisers were lodged, the official said.