Alert for 105 mandals in coastal districts as low pressure is likely to turn into storm

Control Room opened for extending emergency services

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar has said that an alert has been sounded over the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 72 hours.

Fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea till October 26, and the district officials along the coast were asked to be alert, the MD said in a release on Friday.

“Alert has been sounded in 105 mandals in all the coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh. A Control Room has been opened and people may Dial 1070, 18004250101 or 0863-2377118 in an emergency,” Mr. Ambedkar said.