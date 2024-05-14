ADVERTISEMENT

Alert cadre kept ‘fake voters’ at bay, say TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidates in Tirupati

Published - May 14, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Arani Srinivasulu recalls instances of the cadre reporting suspicious elements with fake identity cards to the police on polling day

The Hindu Bureau

TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidates Arani Srinivasulu (right) and V. Varaprasada Rao addressing a post-poll media conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Arani Srinivasulu and V. Varaprasada Rao, the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidates for Tirupati Assembly and Tirupati Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, insisted that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre allegedly attempted to plant fake voters on polling day (Monday), but the alert cadre of the alliance parties kept them at bay.

Addressing a post-poll media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasulu recalled the instances of the cadre reporting suspicious elements with fake identity cards to the police. He also thanked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for cracking the whip on the perpetrators.

“The polling trend shows that the voters have acknowledged Pawan Kalyan’s ideology, Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for the State and Narendra Modi’s development agenda for the future,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

Mr. Varaprasada Rao said all alleged attempts by the ruling party cadre to sneak through the screening system to cast fake votes turned futile. Apart from the party cadre, the duo also thanked the District Election Officer Pravin Kumar, Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth Patel and the Returning Officer Aditi Singh for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Former TDP MLA M. Sugunamma, parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and Jana Sena district convener Pasupuleti Hariprasad also expressed confidence in the alliance candidates emerging victorious.

