Alcohol testing mandatory for poll agents before entering counting centres, says Palnadu SP

ADVERTISEMENT

Election agents of all political candidates will be subjected to alcohol tests before entering the counting hall on June 4. Those who test positive will not be allowed inside the hall, warned Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg on Saturday, June 1.

The SP suggested that the election agents avoid alcohol on June 3 so that they would pass the breath analyzer tests, which will be conducted early on June 4 at the counting centre. The police are establishing a counter for alcohol testing. near the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Palnadu district witnessed violence during the polling, the Election Commission of India has taken the district as a critical centre and deployed additional central armed forces for counting. In addition, the police increased the security in the district.

Meanwhile, the district police seized 465 bikes, six auto rikshaws, and three cars for lack of proper documents during the district-wise special search operation (nakabandi) conducted on Saturday, June 1, to identify antisocial elements.

Over 500 police personnel and the central armed forces participated in the operation across the district’s 34 police stations limits. The police searched for the illegal transport of liquor, weapons, flammables, and others.

Ms. Malika further said that, the operation further aimed at preventing antisocial activities, searching hotels and lodges, wedding halls and other places to trace non-locals. The SP ordered all fire cracker-selling shops to close their business till June 6. She warned that legal action would be initiated against anybody who violates it.

She also reviewed the security arrangements made at the counting centre at JNTU College in Kakani village in Narasaraopet rural mandal. The counting centre and its surrounding areas are under CCTV surveillance, and traffic will be diverted on June 4. The police also banned flying Drones at the counting centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.