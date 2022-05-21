Andhra Loyola College student reviews Helen Keller’s book

Student reviewers being felicitated at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

College librarian G.A. Prasad Rao informed that 60 books had been reviewed by students since 2014

The life of Helen Adams Keller, an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and a lecturer, is a demonstration of how to overcome hurdles in life, said principal of the Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Fr. G.A.P. Kishore.

Speaking at a meeting organised in connection with a book review by a student, he said students should take a leaf out of her life and try to achieve their goals. He complimented the eight student reviewers who were felicitated on the occasion.

V. David Dinakaran, a visually challenged lecturer from Government Degree College, Palakol, spoke about the challenges faced by the visually impaired persons.

Co-ordinator of visually challenged students in the college G. Sahaya Bhaskaran, explained about the government initiatives to support the visually challenged students.

A B.Sc final year student K. Megha, reviewed the autobiography of Helen Adams Keller titled “The Story of My Life” and explained how, with the support of her teacher Anne Sullivan, Keller surged ahead in her life despite physical limitations.