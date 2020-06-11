ALC gets recognition at national level

Andhra Loyola College (ALC) has been ranked 36th at the national level in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020. The list was released by the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

Besides securing 36th ranking at the national level, the ALC in Vijayawada stands first in both Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The MHRD ranks universities and institutions across the country annually based on certain parameters. St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad, has been ranked 76th while the Government College, Rajamahendravaram, has secured 116th rank.

This year, a total of 5,805 institutions, which include 294 universities, 1,071 engineering colleges, 630 management institutions, 334 pharmacy institutions, 97 law institutions, 118 medical institutions, 48 architecture institutions and 1,659 general degree colleges applied for NIRF ranks.

A core committee constituted by the MHRD looked into the stipulated parameters like 'teaching, learning and resources', 'research and professional practices', 'graduation outcomes', 'outreach and inclusivity,' and 'perception'.

College principal Rev. Fr. Victor Emmanuel, Rector Fr. Balashowri and correspondent Fr. Sagayaraj lauded the efforts of the staff and students who made it possible for the college to make an impressive forward march.

Fr. Immanuel said the college would continue to work relentlessly for uplift of the lesser privileged students in society and that the recognition had given the management more strength to launch new initiatives and take them forward effectively.