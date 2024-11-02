Alapati promises to support real estate sector

Urging graduates to support him in the MLC elections to be held in March, former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad said he would stand for the development of the real estate sector in the State.

Speaking as a special guest at the general body meeting of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in Vijayawada on November 1, Friday, Mr. Rajendra Prasad promised the gathering that he would contribute to finding solutions for the problems faced by the sector.

NAREDCO Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava said Mr. Rajendra Prasad has been fielded by the TDP-led NDA government in the MLC elections from the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ C0onstituency.

“Not even a single sector saw any development during the YSRCP rule. But, after the TDP government came to power, special attention is being paid to work out solutions to the real estate sector problems,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad said, appealing to all graduates of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts to register themselves as voters and vote him to power.

NAREDCO executive vice president Paruchuri Kiran, Treasurer Chava Ramesh, Central Zone General Secretary SV Ramana, Treasurer Potla Krishna and others participated in the meeting.

