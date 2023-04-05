Alankrutha Lace Park, closed for years, resumes production in Narsapuram

April 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

The State-run Alankrutha Lace Park (ALP) at Narsapuram, which resumed production of its famed lace products on Wednesday (April 5), hopes to tap market demand by adopting new apparel designs to suit the tastes of online customers.

In recent years, the ALP was shut down owing to bleak marketing opportunities and the weakening of the 51 cooperative societies comprising lace artisans in West Godavari and Krishna districts. At least 20,000 artisans, mostly women, are registered with the 51 cooperative societies.

On April 5, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty CEO Md. Imtiaz resumed production at ALP.

Helping hand

“The State government is prepared to extend support to the lace industry to help it connect with the international markets. The products must meet the tastes of the customers with new designs,” Mr. Rajasekhar said while addressing a gathering of artisans.

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has appealed to Mr. Rajasekhar and State government authorities to form a pact with Flipkart to boost the production and domestic exports of lace products.

“The artisans are being trained in new products and designs. The lace industry will soon come up with footwear and jewellery products. A training programme in design and innovation is in progress under the aegis of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT-Hyderabad),“ Ms. Prasanthi said.

Chief Whip to Government Mudunuri Prasada Raju has alleged that the previous government had ignored the lace industry. “ALP is equipped with machinery and infrastructure worth ₹70 crore. However, the park was neglected prior to 2019,” Mr. Prasada Raju alleged.

A few work orders were placed by the PR&RD Department, SERP and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation on the first day of the resumption of production.