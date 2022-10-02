Andhra Pradesh

Aksharabhyasam performed to hundreds of children at Jnana Saraswati temple

A large number of devotees took part in the initiation of education for their children at the Jnana Saraswati temple in Vizianagaram on Sunday. Arrangement.

Over 500 kids took part in Aksharabhyasam at the Jnana Saraswati temple on Ring Road here on Sunday.

As Moola Nakshatram is considered to be the most auspicious for initiation of education, parents and kids from different parts of the north Andhra region and Odisha thronged the temple where the presiding deity was decorated with flowers as part of the Navaratri celebrations.

The temple president Cherukuri Sridhar and secretary Gudisa Srinivasa Rao made elaborate arrangements to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the devotees who had also visited the Pasupathinatheswara Swamy temple located on the same premises.


