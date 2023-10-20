ADVERTISEMENT

Aksharabhyasam performed to children at Saraswati Devi temples in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

October 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of devotees take part in the initiation of education for their children at Jnana Saraswati temple in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Special prayers were offered to the Goddess Saraswati Devi temples both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Friday as part of Sarannavaratri celebrations. The temples priests performed Abhisekham and decorated the presiding deity with flowers as Friday was considered to be the most auspicious day with the fall of Mula nakshatram.

The Jnana Saraswati temple trustees in Vizianagaram, Cherukuri Sridhar and Gudisa Srinivasa Rao, made elaborate arrangements for Aksharabhyasams for hundreds of children as parents believed that it was most auspicious day for initiation into world of learning. Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam also wore festive look with people thronging the temple to offer prayers to the Goddess Saraswati. The temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao has supervised the arrangements for Akasharabhyasams for children who came along with their parents from different parts of the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US