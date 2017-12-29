Akriti expo gets under way

Women in the city who want to keep pace with the changing trends never had it so good. Almost every exhibition hall and auditorium in the city is buzzing with exhibition-cum-sale of designer stuff that briskly move off the stalls.

Akriti Elite, a two-day exhibition-cum-sale of designer clothes and accessories kicked off at ‘A’ Convention hall in city on Thursday.

Event organiser Sashi Nahata said variety and richness was the cornerstone of the products carted in by the craftsmen, designers and creators at the venue. She said designers from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and other cities were here with an attractive range of their products that were designed to appeal to the ever-changing taste of the local women. She said Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had recently presented an award to the Akritti Elite for its wide range of designer wear.

The space in the auditorium has 54 stalls showcasing varieties of designer saris, dress material, kurtis, high fashion and bridal jewellery, gold jewellery, Rajasthani bedsheets, Banarasi saris, accessories, daily care products, home decor, designer bags and footwear among many other things.

“The exhibition is part of a charity initiative,” said Ms. Nahata.

The exhibition is open for public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.