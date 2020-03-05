AKNU to set up museum on folklore of Godavari districts

The Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) is all set to set up a dedicated museum on the folklore of East and West Godavari districts on the university campus at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, AKNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao said: “A decision has been taken to set up the folklore museum on our campus with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture. Our team has been entrusted with the task of working on the project.”

“The academicians, folk artists who participated in the closing ceremony of the two-day national seminar on folklore knowledge and impact of globalisation have strongly advised the need for an initiative to set up the folklore museum,” said Prof. Rao.

“The university will offer a suitable site on the campus for setting up the museum that is to primarily house documents and folk instruments.”

Financial aid

Referring to the financial aid being offered by the Ministry of Culture for preserving the folklore knowledge, Prof. Rao said the Central government could offer up to ₹ 3 crore for projects such as this.

“We want to explore the opportunities to set up the folklore museum. It is a fact that migration in the rural Andhra Pradesh is said to be the prime reason for poor patronage of folklore literature,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Responding to AKNU’s proposal, many literary organisations have promised necessary support.