AKNU to offer psychologicalcounselling services to needy

Help to be provided for domestic disputes, drug addiction and exam stress

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Rajamahendravaram Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Psychological Assessment and Counselling (CPAC) on the university campus in East Godavari district.

The university has set up the facility after the online counselling services being offered by the Department of Psychology received an overwhelming response during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Centre has a team of psychologists including Consulting Psychologists Dr. Ch. N.K. Bhavani and Dr. N.V.V.S. Narayana.

It will provide counselling services to the needy for all kinds of problems. The doctors will offer counselling services for those who are addicted to liquor and drugs too.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jagannadhara Rao said that services would be offered to couples with disputes, people with family problems and students with academic and career issues. “The Centre will be helpful for scholars and students of the Department of Psychology for their academic research, apart from getting opportunity to observe the cases. Psychological assessment of the students will also be done at the facility,” he said.

P. Rajasekhar is the in-charge of the centre. AKNU Registrar T. Ashok and other teaching staff were present on the occasion.