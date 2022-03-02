AKNU to host Avishkaar-2022 from March 4

The Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram), in collaboration with the AP Council of Science and Technology (APCOST), will organise a two-day student innovation contest, Avishkaar-2022, on the university campus from March 4. AKNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao on Wednesday said that 230 innovative models of students would be on display at the expo. Informing that more than 530 entries were received from across the State, he said innovative ideas in the field of science and technology and business would be displayed and the best three winners would get cash prizes. NSTL-DRDO Visakhapatnam Director Y.V. Srinivasa Rao, JNTU VC G.V. Prasada Rao, CEO Science City of AP K. Jaya Rami Reddy and various science communicators would interact with the students during the two-day programme.