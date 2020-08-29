AKNU to conduct UG, PG final exams from Sept. 14

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao on Saturday said that final semester Degree and Post-Graduate examinations would be conducted from September 14 for the 2019-20 academic year.

“A separate examination schedule will be prepared for those who remain absent due to COVID-19 infection, and those who cannot turn up for the examinations from other States. All necessary precautions will be taken at the examination centres,” Prof. Jagannadhara Rao said.

Nearly 23,000 candidates are expected to appear for the sixth semester Degree examinations which will commence from September 14 in East and West Godavari districts. For Post-Graduation students, the fourth semester examinations will commence from September 28 and end on October 5.

A total of 4,400 candidates pursuing Post-Graduation courses will appear for the examinations in the 2019-20 academic year. At least 2,200 are from the Arts stream and 2,000 are from the Science stream.

AKNU Controller of Examinations S. Linga Reddy and other officials were present during the release of the examination calender on the university campus on Saturday.