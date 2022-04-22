AKNU ties up with Amazon Academy for cloud tech training

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Amazon Web Services Academy for training in cloud technology for the university's engineering students. The MoU was signed here on Thursday.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao said that the Academy would also offer various other academic programmes.

"At least 50 engineering students will be trained by the Amazon Web Services Academy in May. They will also be offered internship and employment opportunities," said Prof. Jagannadha Rao.