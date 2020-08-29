AKNU plans botanicalgarden on campus

The Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will set up a botanical garden on a two-acre site on its campus here, Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao said on Friday.
The university has constituted a committee for the smooth implementation of the project.
Mr. Rao discussed the project with the members of botanical garden committee of the varsity, Forest Department officials and the representatives of some nurseries from Kadiyam to finalise the theme for the garden.
Facilities
“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently asked all the universities to develop botanical gardens on their respective campuses. The garden proposed on the AKNU campus will house various species of medicinal and aesthetic values, a model farm designed on the concept of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), a cow shed and a rainwater harvesting pond,” said the Vice-Chancellor after the meeting.
The Forest Department will share their ideas in developing the garden, while some nurseries in Kadiyam would supply the plants.
Mr. Rao also appealed all the institutions affiliated to the university to explore the possibility of launching similar initiatives on their respective campuses.
AKNU in-charge Registrar Y. Srinivas Rao, Executive Council Member K. Ramesh, Botany Department Head Padmavathi and others shared their ideas during the meeting.
