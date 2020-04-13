AKNU notices fake portal

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) authorities have noticed a fake institution that is running an online distance education centre offering post-graduation courses in the name of the university.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao has told The Hindu: “We have noticed the fake portal which is inviting applications from candidates offering admission to post-graduation courses in ‘distance mode’ through a website. The university does not have the distance mode education facility.”

Prof. Rao has said the university will fight legally against the organisers of the portal.

“The fake one, which was found running the online distance education centre in the name of the university, previously run the same education centre in 2019.”

“Our preliminary investigation has established that the fake portal organisers are also using the university name and emblem. We are lodging a complaint against the fake portal,” added Prof. Rao.

The Information and Technology wing of the university unearthed the fraud on Sunday and later alerted the university authorities.