AKNU gets ISO certifications for gender equality, energy conservation

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on Monday received three ISO certifications for gender equality, energy conservation practices, and eco-friendly practices, including conservation of groundwater on the campus in Rajamahendravaram city.

Hyderabad-based Hym International Certifications Private Limited chief Alapati Sivayya has handed over the certifications to AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Jagannadha Rao has stated that the ISO certifications would help gain a good rank from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council that is likely inspect the university soon.