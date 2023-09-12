ADVERTISEMENT

Akhilesh Yadav condemns the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, saying it reflects the policy of autocratic rulers 

September 12, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP and their ‘opportunistic friends’ should remember that such political behavior may prove costly for them tomorrow, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav said in a message on the social media platform ‘X’ on September 12 morning that the arrest of opposition leaders, which was a trend at the Centre, has now spread to the States.  | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Samajwadi Party national president and Uttar Pradesh former CM Akhilesh Yadav said in a message on the social media platform ‘X’ on September 12 morning that the arrest of opposition leaders, which was a trend at the Centre, has now spread to the States. 

He was referring to the judicial remand of Andhra Pradesh’s former CM and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged involvement in the scandal related to A.P. Skill Development Corporation. 

Mr. Yadav stated that to send opponents to jail was the policy of autocratic rulers, for which there is no place in a democracy.  

The BJP and their ‘opportunistic friends’ should remember that such political behavior may prove costly for them tomorrow, he cautioned.

