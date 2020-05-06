Andhra Pradesh

Akhila Priya seeks action against Allagadda MLA

Former Minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy has alleged that Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy and MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy performed ‘Shanti Sudarshan Homam’ in Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy temple during the lockdown.

Taking to the Twitter, Ms. Akhila Priya posted: “Why are temples open for YSRCP leaders? During ‘Swathi nakshatra’, thousands of people from various States come to worship Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy. But during the lockdown, the temple was opened for the Allagadda MLA and MLC. Strict action needs to be taken against them.”

She also tagged photographs of the leaders purportedly performing ‘homam’ along with their family members inside the temple in the presence of priests.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 11:33:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/akhila-priya-seeks-action-against-allagadda-mla/article31521539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY