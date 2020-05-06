Akhila Priya seeks action against Allagadda MLA

Former Minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy has alleged that Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy and MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy performed ‘Shanti Sudarshan Homam’ in Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy temple during the lockdown.

Taking to the Twitter, Ms. Akhila Priya posted: “Why are temples open for YSRCP leaders? During ‘Swathi nakshatra’, thousands of people from various States come to worship Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy. But during the lockdown, the temple was opened for the Allagadda MLA and MLC. Strict action needs to be taken against them.”

She also tagged photographs of the leaders purportedly performing ‘homam’ along with their family members inside the temple in the presence of priests.