Akhanda parayanam organised at Tirumala

Scholars reciting slokas as part of the 16-hour-long Akhanda sundarakanda parayanam, at Dharmagiri in Tirumala on Monday.

Tirumala

31 May 2021 23:15 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthaams (TTD) on Monday organised a 16-hour-long Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam at its Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetam.

Forty scholars divided into four groups performed the unique task by reciting 2,821 slokas.

Chief priest of the hill temple Venugopala Deekshitulu said that the TTD has been organising several parayanams like Sundarakanda, Bhagavad Gita, Virat Parva, and Dhanvantri maha yagnams.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, member trustee V. Prashantireddy, and Deputy EOs of various departments took part in the event.