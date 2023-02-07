Akhanda Kachhapee to be held on February 15

February 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Subrahmanya Mahati Sangeeta Samiti will organise the seventh annual Akhanda Kacchapee Mahotsavam at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College here on February 15. Samiti secretary C.V. Rao on Tuesday said that a 12-hour Kacchapee would be organised on the college premises. About 50 renowned veena artists, including the music college principal K.S. Govindarajan, would take part in the event. Each would give a 15-minute performance. Mridangam and Ghatam support would be provided by B.V.S. Prasad, K. Sadguru Charan, M. Haribabu, N.S. Kalyan Raman, Parupalli Balasubrahmanyam and others, he added.