Akhanda kacchapee organised

February 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau,G.V.R. Subba Rao

Sri Subrahmanya Mahati Sangeeta Samiti conducted the 7th annual Akhanda Kacchapee Mahotsavam at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College here on Wednesday.

The mahotsavam which began at 8 a.m. continued till 9 p.m. About 50 veena artistes and 40 musicians gave performance on Tyagaraja Swamy Ghana Pancharatnas. Mridanga artist Dandamudi Sumati Ramamohan Rao, veena artist and Music College principal K.S. Govind Rajan, musician Modumudi Sudhakar and others said that the people keen on learning veena was on the decline. There was a need to promote veena. Events like Akhanda kachhapee would encourage the students and people in veena, they felt.

Samiti Secretary C.V. Rao and nted veena artists from different States took part in the event. The veena held by goddess Saraswathi is known as Kacchapee. The programme was organised as a mark of respect to the goddess Saraswati.

